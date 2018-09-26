Samsung India eyes to grow market share in mobile phone segment

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Samsung India expects to increase its market share in mobile phones segment to around 44 per cent by March 2019-end from the present 39 per cent, a company official said here Wednesday.

"We have a 39 per cent value market share ending June 2018. We expect to gain (market share by) at least 4-5 per cent with the launch of these new models by March 2019," Samsung India, Director-Mobile Business, Sumit Walia said.

He was speaking after launching company's new smartphone Galaxy A7which features a triple camera lens setup and side fingerprint scanner.

Samsung posted a revenue of Rs 34,300 crore from sales of mobile phones in India for the fiscal ending 2017, he said.

"The market is growing at 10-11 per cent and we expect to grow faster than it," he said reacting to a query.

Walia further said "The biggest and important segment right now is the mid-segment of the market...what we are seeing is there is a phenomenal growth year-on-year.. .

The market in the mid-segment is growing and doubling every year and Galaxy A7 wants to aid that growth, he added.

Galaxy A7 is priced at Rs 23,990 onwards.

The company's J Series (smartphone) since launch crossed 60 million mark, he said adding "We have been observing that consumers who were buying products between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 are now looking for options between Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment and Galaxy A7 is positioned in that (range)."

The company has launched 16 mobile phone models so far this fiscal across the portfolio, he added.