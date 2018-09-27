Home Business

Department of Public Enterprises​ to issue advisories to PSUs to implement strategic HR practices 

The move follows a study commissioned by the Department to identify gaps in the working of the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and recommend measures to revitalise them.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) plans to issue advisories to central PSUs to implement strategic HR practices in line with the changing economic and business environment, a top official said Thursday.

"Based on the recommendations of the study we propose to issue an advisory to CPSEs to implement strategic HR initiatives and develop a new HR paradigm which is consistent with recent developments in the economic, business and social environment," Seema Bahuguna, Secretary in the DPE, said at a CII conference here.

The overall net profit of all 257 operating PSUs during 2016-17 stood at Rs 1,27,602 crore compared to Rs 1,14,239 crore during the previous year, showing an 11.7 per cent growth.

