Department of Public Enterprises​ to issue advisories to PSUs to implement strategic HR practices 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) plans to issue advisories to central PSUs to implement strategic HR practices in line with the changing economic and business environment, a top official said Thursday.

The move follows a study commissioned by the Department to identify gaps in the working of the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and recommend measures to revitalise them.

"Based on the recommendations of the study we propose to issue an advisory to CPSEs to implement strategic HR initiatives and develop a new HR paradigm which is consistent with recent developments in the economic, business and social environment," Seema Bahuguna, Secretary in the DPE, said at a CII conference here.

The overall net profit of all 257 operating PSUs during 2016-17 stood at Rs 1,27,602 crore compared to Rs 1,14,239 crore during the previous year, showing an 11.7 per cent growth.