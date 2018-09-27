Home Business

Garden Reach to extend IPO due to poor subscription

Government of India had planned to raise Rs 335 crore through divestment of its 25 per cent stake in the company.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Poor market conditions have forced Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, public sector shipbuilder specialising in war ships, to extend its IPO till October 1 after it failed to get subscribed by the issue’s closing on Wednesday.

According to data available on stock exchanges, the issue had only 67 per cent subscription. The price band is also revised lower with Rs 114 being the lower end of Rs 114-Rs 118 band, sources said. Government of India had planned to raise Rs 335 crore through divestment of its 25 per cent stake in the company.

As against the offer of 2.92 crore shares, Garden Reach had received bids for only 1.97 crore at the end of the day, mainly through bids from institutional investors. “It hasn’t been marketed well, you will see negligible retail participation,” said an analyst. Some of the brokerages had recommended “avoid” saying the company’s financials doesn’t look impressive, given the nature of its business and order implementation cycle.  

Private sector housing finance firm Aavas is also open for book-building, and at the end of day two, it had seen 29 per cent subscription. Aavas had, prior to the commencement of book-building, received a commitment from anchor investors.

