If not agriculture minister, farmers at least know about agricultural schemes: Minister Radha Mohan Singh​

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said Thursday if not his name, farmers across the country are at least aware of agricultural schemes in the current government when compared to the previous regime.

Attacking the previous government for neglecting the farming community, Singh said the NDA government, on the other hand, has given a top priority to the welfare of farmers, and therefore raised substantially the budget allocation to Rs 2,11,000 crore in the last four years to develop agri-sector.

"The budget allocated for the agriculture sector was only Rs 1,21,000 crore by the previous government for five years.

Whereas our government has allocated Rs 2,11,000 crore in last four years alone," Singh said at an Assocham event.

The schemes are being implemented with more vigour along with the state governments and there is growing awareness about the farm schemes in the current regime, he said.

"Earlier, people did not even know the names of the agricultural schemes.

But now, whether they know my name or not, they know about the schemes," he claimed.

To achieve the target of doubling farmers income, Singh said that the government is giving thrust on allied farm activities, food processing and better marketing infrastructure for which incentives are being provided under various schemes.

"To increase farmers' income, input and output management is important.

Marketing and food processing will play a key role," he added.

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO)'s representative to India Rene Van Berkel said that the country's share of food processing is mere one per cent at the global level.

"There is challenge and opportunity for India in this area.

The food value chain partnerships with end to end approach will be crucial" he added.