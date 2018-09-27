Iran's Foreign Minister says India to continue economic cooperation, oil imports

NEW DELHI: Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that India is committed to continuing economic cooperation and the import of oil from Iran, video news agency ANI, a Reuters affiliate, reported on Thursday.

Zarif made the comments after a meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in New York on the sidelines of United Nation General Assembly though no time was given for when the meeting occurred, according to the ANI video.

"Our Indian friends have always been categorical in their intention to continue with economic cooperation and import of oil. I heard the same statement from my Indian counterpart," Zarif said, according to the ANI video.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to renew sanctions against Iran from Nov. 4 to halt the OPEC member nation's oil exports.