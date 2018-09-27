Home Business

Jet Airways delays part payment of employees' August salaries

A Jet Airways spokesperson said that the airline remitted half of the second instalment of pending emoluments of its pilots, AMEs and senior management for August.

Published: 27th September 2018 09:25 AM

Jet Airways aircrafts (Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways defaulted on salary payments once again as the airline failed to the pay full salary to their pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) and other senior-level employees for the month of August.

"The airline has also communicated a revised date of payment to the concerned employees and stands committed to honour its obligations," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While the management regrets the attendant inconvenience, it also appreciates the continued support and understanding of its employees," the statement read.

As per reports, Jet Airways has sought over 10 more days from its employees to pay the balance 25 per cent of their August salaries.

On September 11, the airline had paid 50 per cent of August salaries of its employees and the rest was to be paid yesterday, but it could pay only half of the balance amount.

