Home Business

New Axis MF fund a mix of global, domestic portfolios

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund intends to invest around 35 per cent of its corpus in global stocks, predominantly large cap, and rest in Indian securities, large as well as midcaps.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: At a time when domestic capital markets are witnessing volatility, Axis Mutual Fund is trying to offer a mix of global and domestic stock portfolios to Indian mutual fund investors through a new fund that opens for subscription next month.

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund intends to invest around 35 per cent of its corpus in global stocks, predominantly large cap, and rest in Indian securities, large as well as midcaps, said Chandresh Kumar Nigam, CEO, Axis AMC.

“We are anyway consuming global products … why not invest in them,” Nigam said, pointing out that a Flipkart or a Hotstar consumer doesn’t get a chance here to own the shares. Diversification with global securities also can optimise returns and reduce risk, the fund house said.

Axis would design the global portfolio with the help of its partner Schroder Investment Management. Nigam said there was no plan to hedge for any currency risk on global investments. Axis Mutual Fund currently has assets under management of around Rs 85,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Axis Mutual Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours