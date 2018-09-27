Home Business

Punjab National Bank board okays Rs 5,431 crore capital infusion from government

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had committed capital infusion to banks after meeting here heads of public sector banks (PSBs).

Published: 27th September 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s board on Thursday approved a proposal for capital infusion of Rs 5,431 crore from the Central government by way of preferential issue of equity shares.

Following the board meeting, the PNB said in a stock exchange filing that the capital infusion by the Centre would be through the preferential allotment of the bank's equity shares at a price determined as per the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations.

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for obtaining shareholders' approval in this regard will be held on October 30, it said.

ALSO READ | Punjab National Bank fraud: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's​​​​​​​ aide

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had committed capital infusion to banks after meeting here heads of public sector banks (PSBs).

In July, the government had decided to infuse Rs 11,336 crore in five PSBs, including the PNB, to enable them to meet regulatory capital requirements. This infusion was part of the Rs 65,000 crore remaining out of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion over two financial years.

In October last year, the government announced Rs 2.11-lakh crore capital infusion plan for state-run banks struggling with massive accumulated non performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, which in the overall banking system have touched the staggering level of Rs 10 lakh crore.

As per the capitalisation plan, the PSBs are to receive Rs 1.35 lakh crore through recapitalisation bonds, and the balance Rs 58,000 crore is to be raised from the market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab National Bank Central government Securities and Exchange Board of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting