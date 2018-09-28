Home Business

Petrol, diesel continue to touch new highs

In New Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 83.22 (increased by Rs 0. 22) per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 74.42 (increased by Rs 0.18) per litre.

Published: 28th September 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

File Image for Representational Purposes. (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Citizens are yet to receive any respite from fuel prices, as the rates of petrol and diesel have once again witnessed a hike in the country on Friday.

In New Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 83.22 (increased by Rs 0. 22) per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 74.42 (increased by Rs 0.18) per litre.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol has touched Rs 90.57 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) in Mumbai, while diesel has been capped at Rs 79.01 per litre (increase by Rs 0.19) per litre.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Petrol diesel fuel price petrol price diesel price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai