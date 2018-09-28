Home Business

RBI likely to hike repo rate by 25 bps: SBI report

According to the report, the expected rate hike might not be the last one in the current fiscal.

Published: 28th September 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

RBI logo used for representation (File | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike its key lending rate by 25 basis points in October, an SBI Ecowrap report said on Thursday.

According to the report, the expected rate hike might not be the last one in the current fiscal.

In August, the RBI had hiked its key lending rate by 25 basis points to bring the repo to 6.50 per cent citing upside risks to inflation.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI repo rate SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting