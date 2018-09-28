RBI likely to hike repo rate by 25 bps: SBI report

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike its key lending rate by 25 basis points in October, an SBI Ecowrap report said on Thursday.

According to the report, the expected rate hike might not be the last one in the current fiscal.

In August, the RBI had hiked its key lending rate by 25 basis points to bring the repo to 6.50 per cent citing upside risks to inflation.