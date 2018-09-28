Home Business

Sebi says no advisory issued to mutual funds against rollover of exposure to Indiabulls, DHFL

The clarification follows Sebi seeking details from mutual funds about their exposure to all NBFCs and housing finance companies, amid concerns over liquidity in the system, according to sources.

Published: 28th September 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

mutual funds

Image used for representational purpose for mutual fund.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital market regulator Sebi Friday said it has not issued any advisory to mutual funds against rolling over of their current exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance and Dewan Housing Finance.

"It has been reported in certain sections of the media that Sebi has advised mutual funds not to roll over their current exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance and Dewan Housing. It is clarified that Sebi has not issued any such advisory," the regulator said in a statement.

The clarification follows Sebi seeking details from mutual funds about their exposure to all NBFCs and housing finance companies, amid concerns over liquidity in the system, according to sources.

In recent days, shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies have taken a beating against the backdrop of IL&FS group entity defaulting on its debt obligations, triggering fears of liquidity crunch.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sent letters to mutual funds seeking details about their exposure to all NBFCs and housing finance companies, regulatory and industry sources said.

The companies include DHFL and Indiabulls Housing Finance, they added.

Mutual funds have significant exposure to several housing finance firms and NBFCs as a whole, including through their debt securities.

On Thursday, shares of NBFCs and housing finance companies tumbled up to 8.5 per cent on worries over liquidity.

The scrip of DHFL declined nearly 5 per cent to close at Rs 290.15, while that of Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged over 6 per cent to end the day at Rs 937.20 on the BSE.

Rating agencies -- Crisil, Icra and Care -- has re-affirmed the long-term credit rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance at the highest of 'AAA' with stable outlook, the company had said in a filing to the BSE on Tuesday.

IL&FS Financial Services, a group company of IL&FS defaulted on one of its commercial paper (CP) issuances due for repayment on Monday.

This was the third default by the company.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank allowed banks to dip further into statutory liquidity cash reserves in a bid to ease a liquidity squeeze afflicting the nation's money markets.

The move by the central bank follows concerns over tight liquidity conditions and banks' unwillingness to lend to NBFCs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sebi Indiabulls DHFL Mutual Funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting