Sensex rises over 150 points as October F&O series opens strong

Published: 28th September 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image for representation (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Sensex advanced over 150 points and Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 mark in early session Friday as the October derivatives series took off on a strong footing amid positive global cues.

The 30-share Sensex, which lost 327.89 points in the previous two sessions, recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 36,506.12.

Sectoral indices of BSE led by oil and gas, FMCG, banking, consumer durables, infrastructure and capital goods were in the positive territory, rising by up to 0.95 per cent.

The NSE Nifty too gained 26 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,003.55.

Brokers said investors created new positions following the beginning of the October futures and options (F&O) series leading to the recovery in the market.

Moreover, data showing fresh buying by foreign institutional investors on the Indian bourses on Thursday buoyed sentiment.

Major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, RIL and Kotak Bank, gaining up to 1.66 per cent.

However, Yes Bank emerged the worst performer in the Sensex kitty, plunging 7.82 per cent.

Also, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and Vedanta shed up to 3.36 per cent.

A firming trend elsewhere in Asia led by Japan, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street after the upbeat US economic data, accelerated buying activity at the domestic bourses here, they added.

Japan's Nikkei moved 1.70 per cent higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.59 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite Index too rose 0.93 per cent.

The US market ended 0.21 per cent higher Thursday.

