Home Business

Burger Singh to add 40 franchise stores to its kitty

The brand, growing at 600 percent YoY with the robust presence in West and North India with twenty outlets and counting, is inviting these franchises as part of its aggressive expansion strategy.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Burger Singh logo (Photo | burgersingh.com)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Burger Singh, the largest chain of homegrown Indian flavor burgers in the QSR category, today announced its plans to open up investment in forty franchises for shop owners across the country.

The investment model, also known as franchise-owned-company-operated, is hassle-free and offers guaranteed returns for shop owners with just shop-set-up investment.

The brand, growing at 600 percent YoY with the robust presence in West and North India with twenty outlets and counting, is inviting these franchises as part of its aggressive expansion strategy.

"We are looking to target shop owners only right now. The idea fits our vision to make Burger Singh synonymous with QSR globally. Having established a strong foothold in the Northern and Western region of the country, the franchise model makes sense to expand the business further. It is a win-win for all involved since we get the space, and the shop owners get guaranteed returns on their investment," said CEO and co-founder of Burger Singh, Kabir Jeet Singh.

"Along with the benefits to shop owners, Burger Singh will ensure highest quality and standards are met and maintained in all upcoming franchises. Our customers are the top priority and there are no compromises there," Singh added.

The requirements for the shops are no frills. Since inception in November 2014, Burger Singh has raised two rounds of pre-seed funding and was listed in 'Top 50 Hot Start-ups in 2017'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Burger Singh franchise stores

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final