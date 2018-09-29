Failure to cut promoter share costs Bandhan Bank dear

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a setback to Bandhan Bank, RBI blocked the lender from opening new branches and has frozen remuneration of its MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh until further notice. Reason: The new-age bank failed to reduce its promoter holding to 40 per cent as per licensing norms, drawing the central bank’s ire. If Bandhan wants to add branches, it needs to first knock on RBI’s doors.

As per regulations, banks should reduce promoter holding to 40 per cent within three years of starting operations. Bandhan began in August 2015, and currently its promoters, Bandhan Financial Holdings, hold 82.28 per cent stake, while the remaining is with the public. “RBI has communicated to us that since the bank was not able to bring down the NOFHC shareholding to 40 per cent as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of RBI and remuneration of the MD & CEO of the bank stands frozen at the existing level, till further notice,” it said.

The bank assured that it was taking necessary steps to comply with the licensing condition to bring down NOFHC shareholding to 40 per cent. “We feel this will have a negative bearing on Kotak Bank too, wherein the promoter shareholding needs to be bought down to 20 per cent. RBI seems to be in no mood to give any leeway/relaxation to any bank and may take penal actions too,” Axis Capital said in a note.

As per norms, Uday Kotak should pare promoter stake to less than 20 per cent from 30 per cent now by December 2018 and 15 per cent by March 2020. Recently, the bank attempted to reduce it by issuing perpetual preference shares, but RBI did not approve the move. However, Kotak maintained that it was in line with the norms and is trying to resolve the situation with RBI.