Home Business

GM will recall more than 3.3 million vehicles in China

The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

BEIJING: General Motors' joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from October 20 because of a defect with the suspension system, China's market regulator said on Saturday.

The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge, it said.

GM Shanghai said in a text message the suspension arm may be deformed under extreme operating conditions, but there are no known casualties related to the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GM recalls cars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan speaks as Katrina Kaif looks on during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Mumbai on Thursday Sept 27 2018. | PTI
Aamir Khan borrows mom’s Soorma for Thugs Of Hindostan
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead