States’ high revenue shortfall a matter of concern

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High revenue shortfall of states remain a disconcerting issue for the Central government. The GST Council, in its 30th meeting on Friday, said 25 states have been facing a revenue shortfall and will continue to require compensation from the Centre. While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley maintained that the situation in the second year is better than last year, many states have very high revenue shortfall, much above the national average of 13 percent, during April-August period of this financial year.

“The state deficit — which we have to neutralise to a zero situation on expiry of fifth year — in the first year was 16 per cent. This year so far, it has come down to 13 per cent and I hope it would be a percentage or two lesser than that by the end of the year. As it goes on a gliding path downwards, the more it comes closer to zero at the expiry of the fifth year, the more the states will be closer to achieving those targets,” Jaitley said.

This financial year, only six states — Mizoram, Arunachal, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh — saw higher-than-anticipated revenue, and will not require compensation from the Centre, he said.Rest of the states will continue to require compensation from the Centre. Towards this, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has till now visited five states - Puducherry, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh - bearing maximum revenue gap and has made a report that points out the reasons for the shortfall.

Adhia will soon visit Uttarakhand, which has a revenue shortfall of 35 per cent during April-August FY19. Revenue collection from GST declined to `93,960 crore in August, the lowest in FY19. The average collection during April-August was `96,705 crore, less than the government’s monthly target of roughly `1 lakh crore.

The Council on Friday also has recommended formation of a seven-member ministerial panel on the proposal of Kerala government to impose 10 per cent cess to raise additional fund. The Group of Ministers will look into whether a revenue-raising mechanism over and above the national and state-level disaster funds was required, if it should be an all-India levy or implemented only in one state. The group will give their verdict in next few weeks.

