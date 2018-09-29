Home Business

Tesla ends down almost 14 per cent amid US fraud charges against CEO Elon Musk

Much of the investor unease centered on the SEC's demand that Musk be barred from serving at a public company, an outcome considered potentially devastating to Tesla.

Published: 29th September 2018 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Tesla shares plummeted almost 14 percent on Friday on worries about the electric car maker's future after US securities regulators charged Chief Executive Elon Musk with fraud.

Tesla's fall, along with a decline in Facebook following a new data breach, weighed on the Nasdaq Composite Index, which still edged up 0.1 percent to 8,046.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.1 percent to 26,458.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat at 2,913.98.

The case centers on Musk's now-aborted push to take the company private last month, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission accusing Musk of making "false and misleading" statements.

Much of the investor unease centered on the SEC's demand that Musk be barred from serving at a public company, an outcome considered potentially devastating to Tesla.

The SEC complaint marks "a potential serious blow to the company," said CFRA Research, which lowered its price target on Tesla shares.

"Despite Musk's recent erratic behavior, we think most investors want him to remain with the company and they value shares at what we view as extremely lofty multiples given the potential for Musk's vision to drive future growth."

Facebook was also under pressure, losing 2.6 percent after disclosing that up to 50 million accounts were breached by hackers, dealing a blow to the social network's effort to convince users to trust it with their data.

Market sentiment was fairly muted on the whole, after fresh data showed that US inflation data moderated in August, easing the pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate from its moderately paced interest rate hikes.

Investors were also watching the political fallout after the Italian government reached a deal for a much larger than expected deficit, raising the ire of Brussels.

Among other US companies, Dow member Walgreens Boots Alliance lost 1.2 percent after it agreed to pay $34.5 million to settle charges it did not adequately disclose the risks of a merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots that was announced in 2012. 

Walgreens Boots did not admit or deny the charges.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tesla Elon Musk Elon Musk fraud Tesla shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final