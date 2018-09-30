Home Business

Coal India to undertake challenge of 700 million tonnes​ output aim for FY 20

The Kolkata-headquartered company had envisaged an output of 630 million tonnes for the current fiscal but later revised it to 652 million tonnes as an aspirational target.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image of a mine for representational purpose (File photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Coal India Ltd has set a "difficult" production target of 700 million tonnes for fiscal 2019-20, a "challenge" the mining major was ready to undertake in the wake of rising power demand, its Chairman A K Jha said.

The Kolkata-headquartered company had envisaged an output of 630 million tonnes for the current fiscal but later revised it to 652 million tonnes as an aspirational target.

"Our aspirational production target for the fiscal is an 85-million tonne jump from what we have been able to produce in the last fiscal.

"We registered an increase in production of 104 million tonne in the last four years - between 2015 and 2018," Jha said at a conference of Mining Geological & Metallurgical Institute of India here on Saturday.

CIL achieved an output of 567.4 million tonnes in 2017-18, 32.6 million tonnes short of its target.

"Producing 700 million tonnes would be difficult, but CIL was ready to take on the challenge in the wake of the country's increasing power demand," he said.

The miner's production grew at 12 per cent in the first five months of this fiscal compared to the corresponding period a year ago, but dipped in August to 3.2 per cent.

"Producing more means that we will have to go deeper into the mines. Mines' stability and safety in an issue and for that we will need to change our safety policy," Director General of Mines Safety, P K Sarkar, said.

"We are open to all constructive criticism and suggestions to ensure safety of our miners, while we dig deep to increase our production," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament