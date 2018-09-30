Ganesha and some cricket for the heart

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

The communication was right. The context was right. The timing was right. The Brooke Bond tea commercial Shree Ganesh Apnepan Ka, a 2-minutes-18-seconds-long narrative, was released over the just concluded Ganesh Chaturthi festival season. The TVC captures the spirit of this festival that aims to bring people together and does a brilliant job.

A young man visits the shop of a murti maker. He is going to be hosting Ganapati Bappa at home for the first time and needs advice on the right idol to pick. The old murti maker walks him around the shop, shows him some options and explains how one idol is different from another. The old man orders some chai. The young buyer is quite impressed by the knowledge of the old man.

Just then, a call-to-prayer is heard from a mosque in the far distance. The old murti maker pulls out a prayer cap and wears it. The young man is taken aback. A Muslim murti maker? No?! He readies to leave. Just then the chai arrives. The old man persuades him to stay back and share a cuppa. The awkwardness melts away. The old man explains that making Ganesha idols is ibaadat for him.

The TVC is one of the best I have seen in recent times. The script is tight. The dialogues are fluid. The interaction is very natural. But most importantly, the thought is new. The story is beautiful. The acting, especially that of the old man, is outstanding. And the message of course is sublime. Full marks to Brooke Bond for an ad that is not preachy, not pushy. It just communicates a simple message of common brotherhood, shared culture and mutual acceptance.

Later in the week, Brooke Bond took the message of breaking barriers over a cup of tea to another high. In association with Star Sports, the brand initiated the epic reunion of two cricketing stalwarts who once gave us the real taste of cricket’s greatest rivalry, over a cup of tea at the Asia Cup in Dubai. Circa 1996. The India vs Pakistan match in a knockout clash, had all the makings of a classic. Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail had hammered Venkatesh Prasad for four to the square boundary and brashly signalled the bowler to go fetch the ball.

The Indian paceman had just turned his back to his instigator and prepared to send down the next ball. He got in a leg-cutter and Sohail went for a big heave, but completely missed the line. The ball crashed into his off stump. It was Prasad’s turn to now promptly show the Pakistani the way to the pavilion. The two legends were back to bond after 22 years and melt their differences over a cup of Brooke Bond Red Label tea, which was broadcast live on Star Sports on September 19, 2018.

The interaction between Sohail and Prasad orchestrated by Brooke Bond is the kind of stuff legends are made of. Nostalgic. Memorable. But now, without rancour. Sans any vitriol or venom. Or hatred. A masterpiece as far as brand messaging is concerned: breaking barriers over a cup of tea.

I must give it to the marketing and brand team at Brooke Bond: both the Ganesha TVC and the Aamer-Venkatesh interaction are solid on strategy and aces on execution. Very few brands get the balance right in such communication. It ends up either too earnest or too weepy. The current pieces of communication are just right: well-timed, well-meaning, well-told. A good job done. Two great pieces of communication in two weeks! Is there something more in the pipeline to complete a well-deserved, and glorious, hat-trick? C’mon Brooke Bond!(Dr Sandeep Goyal is an advertising veteran.)