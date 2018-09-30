Home Business

Ganesha and some cricket for the heart

The TVC captures the spirit of this festival that aims to bring people together and does a brilliant job. 

Published: 30th September 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shree Ganesh Apnepan Ka.

By Sandeep Goyal
Express News Service

The communication was right. The context was right. The timing was right. The Brooke Bond tea commercial Shree Ganesh Apnepan Ka, a  2-minutes-18-seconds-long narrative, was released over the just concluded Ganesh Chaturthi festival season. The TVC captures the spirit of this festival that aims to bring people together and does a brilliant job. 

A young man visits the shop of a murti maker. He is going to be hosting Ganapati Bappa at home for the first time and needs advice on the right idol to pick. The old murti maker walks him around the shop, shows him some options and explains how one idol is different from another. The old man orders some chai. The young buyer is quite impressed by the knowledge of the old man.

Just then, a call-to-prayer is heard from a mosque in the far distance. The old murti maker pulls out a prayer cap and wears it. The young man is taken aback. A Muslim murti maker? No?! He readies to leave. Just then the chai arrives. The old man persuades him to stay back and share a cuppa. The awkwardness melts away. The old man explains that making Ganesha idols is ibaadat for him.

The TVC is one of the best I have seen in recent times. The script is tight. The dialogues are fluid. The interaction is very natural. But most importantly, the thought is new. The story is beautiful. The acting, especially that of the old man, is outstanding. And the message of course is sublime. Full marks to Brooke Bond for an ad that is not preachy, not pushy. It just communicates a simple message of common brotherhood, shared culture and mutual acceptance. 

Later in the week, Brooke Bond took the message of breaking barriers over a cup of tea to another high. In association with Star Sports, the brand initiated the epic reunion of two cricketing stalwarts who once gave us the real taste of cricket’s greatest rivalry, over a cup of tea at the Asia Cup in Dubai. Circa 1996. The India vs Pakistan match in a knockout clash, had all the makings of a classic. Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail had hammered Venkatesh Prasad for four to the square boundary and brashly signalled the bowler to go fetch the ball.

The Indian paceman had just turned his back to his instigator and prepared to send down the next ball. He got in a leg-cutter and Sohail went for a big heave, but completely missed the line. The ball crashed into his off stump. It was Prasad’s turn to now promptly show the Pakistani the way to the pavilion. The two legends were back to bond after 22 years and melt their differences over a cup of Brooke Bond Red Label tea, which was broadcast live on Star Sports on September 19, 2018.

The interaction between Sohail and Prasad orchestrated by Brooke Bond is the kind of stuff legends are made of. Nostalgic. Memorable. But now, without rancour. Sans any vitriol or venom. Or hatred. A masterpiece as far as brand messaging is concerned: breaking barriers over a cup of tea.

I must give it to the marketing and brand team at Brooke Bond: both the Ganesha TVC and the Aamer-Venkatesh interaction are solid on strategy and aces on execution. Very few brands get the balance right in such communication. It ends up either too earnest or too weepy. The current pieces of communication are just right: well-timed, well-meaning, well-told. A good job done. Two great pieces of communication in two weeks! Is there something more in the pipeline to complete a well-deserved, and glorious, hat-trick? C’mon Brooke Bond!(Dr Sandeep Goyal is an advertising veteran.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brooke Bond tea Shree Ganesh Apnepan Ka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead