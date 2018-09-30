Over 140 brokers join BSE's commex platform ahead of launch

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading stock exchange BSE said Sunday that it has already registered 142 trading members and 27 clearing members in the commodity derivatives segment.

After getting approval from the capital and commodity market regulator Sebi, the BSE had announced the commencement of commodity derivatives trading from tomorrow in delivery- based futures contract in gold and silver.

The oldest stock exchange in Asia has decided to waive transaction charges for the first year in commodities derivatives segment.

Through its commodity trading platform, BSE will encourage trading in delivery based products.

"We had received 442 expressions of interest from members. We are overwhelmed, humbled and encouraged by the tremendous response," BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a statement.