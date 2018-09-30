Home Business

Over 140 brokers join BSE's commex platform ahead of launch

After getting approval from the capital and commodity market regulator Sebi, the BSE had announced the commencement of commodity derivatives trading from tomorrow.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading stock exchange BSE said Sunday that it has already registered 142 trading members and 27 clearing members in the commodity derivatives segment.

After getting approval from the capital and commodity market regulator Sebi, the BSE had announced the commencement of commodity derivatives trading from tomorrow in delivery- based futures contract in gold and silver.

The oldest stock exchange in Asia has decided to waive transaction charges for the first year in commodities derivatives segment.

Through its commodity trading platform, BSE will encourage trading in delivery based products.

"We had received 442 expressions of interest from members. We are overwhelmed, humbled and encouraged by the tremendous response," BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead