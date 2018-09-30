Post RBI embargo, Bandhan Bank reaches out to investors, dispels fear

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after the regulatory rap, Bandhan Bank reached out to investors allaying fears that the lender was doing all it can to comply with the banking norms. On Saturday, the top management including MD &CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, CFO Sunil Samdani and investor relations head Hiren Shah interacted with investors to discuss in detail the issue at hand, what it has done so far and what it’s going to do to ensure normalcy.

The officials reaffirmed to investors that the bank was allowed to expand into other financial service offerings like insurance after three years of operations. Bandhan started operations in August 2015 and having completed three years of banking operations, is likely to expand its financial footprint via group entities and even consider merger options with micro finance and other financial service providers that could eventually help it reduce promoter stake.

Currently, the promoter holding in the bank is steep at 82.28 per cent and needs to be reduced to 40 per cent. Because the bank couldn’t meet this norm, the RBI banned it from opening new branches and freezed remuneration of Ghoshtill further notice.

On its part, the bank had proposed to merge Bandhan Financial Services, Bandhan Financial Holdings and Bandhan Bank, effectively to pare down promoter stake, but it didn’t pass muster. Currently, Bandhan Financial Holdings is the non-operating financial holding firm that owns the bank and this stake needs to be brought down.