Rakesh Kumar takes charge as CMD of NLC India Limited

Prior to NLCIL, Kumar was director (finance) of Brahmaputra Polymers and Crackers Limited, and has several years of experience working with projects and assignments of national importance.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rakesh Kumar has assumed charge as 36th Chairman and Managing Director of NLC India Limited on Friday. A Commerce graduate with Masters degree in Business Administration in Finance, he joined NLCIL in May 2012 as director (finance).  

Prior to NLCIL, Kumar was director (finance) of Brahmaputra Polymers and Crackers Limited, and has several years of experience working with projects and assignments of national importance, with exposure in various functions of management, administration and finance. 

Kumar is nominated member of an Energy PSU Task Force formed by the Central government to control the operational expenses relating to travel and insurance, among others in PSUs under the control of Ministry of Coal.

