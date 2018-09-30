SKY’s sale to comcast signals shift in media world’s power balance

Gurbir Singh By

Media companies have been laggards in international markets in recent years, till the industry got all roiled up with Disney’s mega buyout of 21st Century Fox last December. To add to the turmoil, US’ largest cable network and owner of NBC Universal, has won ownership of European broadcaster Sky Plc in a blind auction in London just over a week ago. Beating Rupert Murdoch’s 21 Century Fox offer of £15.67 per share for the 61 per cent of Sky, Comcast offered £17.28 per share, pricing Sky at $40 billion.

In quick succession, and scotching speculation that Fox would resist the takeover, the latter announced it will also sell its current 39 per cent holding in Sky, gaining $15.3 billion in sale proceeds.With the exit of 21st Century Fox and its chairman Rupert Murdoch, Comcast will become the biggest pay TV provider in the world, with 52 million customers after adding Sky’s 23 million subscribers. It is also ironical that a US cable television company, identified as a dying ‘legacy’ business, should bag one of the most successful direct-to-home (DTH) satellite networks, expanding its footprint to Europe and the UK.

Comcast paid 10 per cent more than what Disney-Fox bid and 38 per cent more than its initial offer to stay relevant. Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive of Comcast, said, “This is a great day for Comcast… This acquisition will allow us to quickly, efficiently and meaningfully increase our customer base and expand internationally.”

SKY, A SUCCESS STORY

Sky Plc is a success story for which Rupert Murdoch deserves rich credit. When he acquired Sky’s parent BSkyB in 1990, he challenged the formal rules of pay TV business by hooking customers with a free set-top box; along with an expensive subscription to the hugely popular English Premier League football matches.

Calling live sports the “battering ram” of entertainment television, Murdoch upped the stakes for Premier League rights from £20-30 million they initially commanded, to over £300 million in the 1992-97 season, and going up to £1.1 billion by 2001-2004. By 2017, after the mergers of Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland and the formation of Sky Plc, the company became the largest European broadcaster with 23 million subscribers, over 30,000 employees and revenues of over £12 billion a year.

It is no wonder that the Rupert Murdoch-owned Star TV in India is pursuing the same ‘battering ram’ path of growth with promised investments of up to Rs 20,000 crore in buying live sports broadcasting rights for cricket and desi sports like Pro Kabadi.

For Murdoch, BSkyB and later Sky Plc, unfortunately remained an elusive asset. His News Corp, which owned 39 per cent in Sky, first made a bid for complete ownership of Sky in June 2010, only to be thwarted by the scandal in the UK over the News International phone hacking incident. Public perception about the company plummeted and News Corp was forced to withdraw the bid in July 2011.

Rupert Murdoch made a second bid for 61 per cent of Sky Plc in December 2016, but British regulator Ofcom red-flagged the family’s “increased influence over the UK news agenda and the political process”. Finally, by April 2018, when the Panel for Takeovers and Mergers put the Sky stake for auction, the situation had changed.

MURDOCH STILL A FORCE

The final stages of Murdoch’s second bid for Sky was expectedly dampened by the December last acquisition of 21st Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company. Fox too was a bidder for 61 per cent of Sky, and though Disney had okayed the bid, Rupert Murdoch, even if he won Sky, would have been owner for a couple of weeks or months till Disney completed its regulatory formalities to acquire 21st Century Fox.

However, those who think 87-year-old Rupert Murdoch’s innings as a media Moghul is over, may be mistaken. The wily businessman has a knack of bouncing back. He has ensured his international news business, spun off into News Corp (as distinct for 21st Century Fox) remains in his bag. This includes the powerful right-wing Fox News, as well as Fox Television Stations. Murdoch’s control also continues over the prestigious US’ Wall Street Journal, the Times and the Sun in the UK, and the publishing business HarperCollins.

He maintains a special hotline to Donald Trump, who it is believed persuaded him to hang on to Fox News; and Murdoch’s control over Australian politics is legend with a large section of media holding him responsible for the recent exit of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.