Bank of Baroda Chennai GM Rajesh Malhotra says no reduction of branches

Bank of Baroda Chennai GM Rajesh said that if required they would open new branches to serve the customers in a better way.

Composite logo of the amalgamated banks being launched by Rajesh Malhotra, (centre), GM, BoB, Chennai zone. Also seen are V Kalyan, GM of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Ganapathy Raman, deputy GM, erstwhile Dena Bank.

Composite logo of the amalgamated banks being launched by Rajesh Malhotra, (centre), GM, BoB, Chennai zone. Also seen are V Kalyan, GM of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Ganapathy Raman, deputy GM, erstwhile Dena Bank. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

CHENNAI: The amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BOB) will not result in reduction of branches and neither will it have any kind of impact on the customers, said the general manager of BOB, Chennai zone, Rajesh Malhotra, on Monday.  The three banks’ amalgamation came into effect from Monday. 

Addressing a press meet, Malhotra said the branches of all three banks would function as usual for now and there were no plans to close any of the branches of the three banks for the time being. “We have no plans to close down any of the branches of the three banks for at least one year,” said Malhotra.

He added that if required they would open new branches to serve the customers in a better way. “After the amalgamation, the consolidated bank has become the second largest public sector bank in the country and our customer base has now increased to 120 million. To provide best services to our customers wherever it is required we will set up new branches,” said Malhotra.He also assured that existing customers of the three banks would face no difficulty in availing services of the banks in any way.

‘No ATM transaction charges’

Malhotra said the customers can use the ATMs of any of the three banks and no ATM transaction charges would be levied on them. Even the online banking channels of all three banks will also continue to work as usual. “We are working on a priority basis for IT integration to ensure best services to our customers. The process will be completed over a period of 12 to 18 months,” added Malhotra.

