Cement price hike to hurt business feels Real estate developers

Real estate developers have started feeling the heat with cement manufacturers having announced another price hike effective from April 1. Developers claim that this would adversely impact their profit margins and take away the benefits offered by the recent GST rate cut.

Cement companies across major regions in India have communicated details of a major price hike from April 1 across key regions in India, according to Bank of America Merill Lynch.

The increase would be around 6 per cent in the south, west (3 per cent), east (7-9 per cent) and north (7-9 per cent), it added.

Indian cement companies had gone for a price hike just weeks earlier between February and early March. However, in some regions, the hike was rolled back fearing a slowdown in demand.

While the price increase varied across regions, on average, there has been a net increase of Rs 30-40 per bag over the last three months.

Developers claim that this would increase their construction costs as cement is one of the key contributors to input costs.

“An increase of around 30 per cent in the cost of cement can increase the cost of building a unit of, say 500 sq ft, by up to Rs 1 lakh. It is a substantial rise and in the present scenario, when the real estate sector is trying to deliver affordable housing, this increase can send the whole segment into disarray as people in this segment are highly price conscious,” said Amit Modi, director, ABA Corp and president, CREDAI (Western UP).

As for under construction projects, it is very difficult for the developer to absorb the pressure of this price increase, developers say.

“An increase in cost when the construction has already started and units sold makes it really difficult for the developer to contain the loss. It becomes difficult to communicate the increase to the consumer. The cost goes up to by 3 to 5 per cent in such cases, which is huge looking at the market that the sector is serving,” Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group said.

The price increase was mostly led by southern and western regions while other regions saw a marginal increase or decline.

The worst hit is developers in the southern states.

As per data provided by CREDAI Chennai, the price of a bag of cement in Tamil Nadu has increased to Rs 340-360 from Rs 250 per bag.

According to brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, the prices increased by Rs 35-40 a bag in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, while prices in Karnataka increased by Rs 50 a bag.

The housing and real estate sector is the biggest driver of demand for cement, accounting for about 65 per cent of the total consumption in India.

The other major consumers of cement include public infrastructure (20 per cent) and industrial development (15 per cent).

Soaring prices