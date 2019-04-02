Home Business

Embassy Office Parks REIT IPO cheers realty space

Embassy REIT raised RS 4,750 crore through the IPO, which was priced at a yield of around 8.25 per cent.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  India's  first real estate investment trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, had a modest opening gain of 2.7 per cent at Rs 308 from its IPO price of Rs 300. Intraday it hit a high of Rs 324 on NSE before closing at RS 314, up 4.7 per cent.

Embassy REIT raised RS 4,750 crore through the IPO, which was priced at a yield of around 8.25 per cent. While REITs are popular instruments worldwide, they have been a long time in the making in the Indian market.

US-based Blackstone Group and Indian real estate developer Embassy Group are the sponsors of the REIT, which will own and operate about 33 million square feet of office space in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Noida. The issue has brought cheer to the real estate market, which has been starved of funds, especially the commercial real estate space.

“Currently, funding is a major hurdle for the Indian real estate’s growth prospects, especially post the NBFC crisis. Private equity funding is the best alternative for developers who qualify for it. Despite a decline of 9 per cent in PE inflows in 2018 against the preceding year, 2019 will bring a marked increase in private equity funding because of India’s first REIT listing,” said Shobhit Agarwal, MD and CEO, Anarock Capital, in a report on private equity flows in real estate.

Commercial real estate saw more than 70 per cent of investment coming from foreign private equity investors in 2018, the Anarock report said. “The positive response to the first REITS in the country has opened many avenues and will surely help build confidence among global investors and attract them to consider India along with its global peers,” said  Ashok Mohanani, Vice President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

The Sucess of Embassy Parks REIT is making even smaller developers look at it as an option, said CBRE. “Even  smaller developers who have 2msf or 0.5msf of office space are saying they want to do a REIT as well,” said CBRE. The positive response of foreign institution investors was also evident in the recently concluded `3,100-crore QIP by DLF.

