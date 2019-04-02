Home Business

Jaguar Land Rover to launch hybrid electric vehicles starting 2019

In the second half of 2020, the company plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, it added.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Technicians working in Jaguar Land Rover plant in China. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Tuesday said it plans to launch multiple electrified models, including hybrid and battery operated vehicles in India, starting this year.

Towards the end of 2019, JLR India will introduce its first hybrid vehicle from the Land Rover portfolio, the company said in a statement.

In the second half of 2020, the company plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, it added.

The company plans to launch the products in India over the next few years in line with JLR's global commitment to introduce electrified options on its entire product portfolio by 2020, it said.

"JLR's focus is to commit itself to a more sustainable future and our engineers have developed just the right products to lead us on this path," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

The introduction of electrified vehicles in JLR's India portfolio is in line with the government's thrust towards electric vehicles, he added.

The company is encouraged by the introduction of FAME-II by the government and its focus on expansion of the charging infrastructure in the country, Suri said. "This is bound to help with faster adoption of all kinds of electric vehicles in due course," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover Tata Motors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp