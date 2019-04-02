Home Business

Lok Sabha elections 2019: RBI policy helps Modi’s campaign

In order to help spur lending, the RBI tweaked the rules relating to disclosure of bad loan divergences at banks, which would support lenders struggling to contain stressed assets.

Published: 02nd April 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, RBI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) and Central bank of India. (Photo | EPS, PTI)

By Bloomberg

India’s government is increasingly looking to the central bank to help boost a flagging economy before an election that kicks off next week. And new Governor Shaktikanta Das is turning out to be a willing partner.

He is set to deliver a second consecutive 25 basis-point interest rate cut this week, according to most economists in a Bloomberg survey, reversing two hikes made by his predecessor Urjit Patel last year. Since taking over at the Reserve Bank of India in December, Das has relaxed restrictions on weak state-run banks to help spur borrowing, and allowed lenders to restructure loans to small and medium-sized businesses that are in default.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

An RBI panel is also considering a government request to transfer more of the central bank’s excess capital to the state. An increase would help plug a widening budget deficit, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fund billions of rupees in spending to rural workers, a key voting bloc.

“The new governor is seen as more amenable to the government’s wish to keep policy loose and boost growth,” said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics Ltd. in Singapore. “Headline inflation is low and that gives the RBI room to cut, which, coming as it would just before an election, should provide a boost to sentiment.”

Core inflation is sticky

Lower food prices have put a lid on inflation -- and even though price gains accelerated to 2.6 percent in February from 2 percent in January, they remain well below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 percent. The RBI expects inflation to stay below that threshold until the end of the year.

Weak Consumption

While the core inflation measure, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, has been sticky above 5 percent, that may also start to inch lower as the economy slows, providing the RBI with more justification to cut interest rates.

Benign inflation has brought into sharp focus India’s high real rates of interest, which economists say can hold back investment growth in the economy. Private consumption has already taken a beating on the back of a crisis in the shadow banking sector, and recent high-frequency data point to a bumpy ride for the economy ahead.

On Monday, the RBI took another step to help spur lending, tweaking rules relating to the disclosure of bad loan divergences at banks, which would support lenders struggling to contain stressed assets.

The economy needs to have grown just above 6 percent in the January-March quarter to meet the government’s estimate of 7 percent expansion for the 2019 fiscal year that ended on March 31. That’s well below the 8.2 percent growth seen in the April-June quarter.

“Our India current activity indicator is suggesting some slowdown in the near-term,” said Prachi Mishra, chief India economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Mumbai. “Growth in India based on the current activity indicator was reported at 6.6 percent in February, down from 6.7 percent in January, and almost 1 percentage point lower than the early 2018 pace.”

The slowdown is a setback for Modi, who was swept into office in 2014 on the back of pledges to reform the economy and create 10 million jobs each year, a promise that saw him win over India’s youth.

"Our view is that the RBI -- now on a data-dependent path -- will need to lower rates further than the consensus expects. We expect the central bank to deliver two more 25 basis point reductions -- the first in April," say Bloomberg’s Economists.

Governor Das is doing his part to stimulate activity, but there are risks to some of those plans, particularly his willingness to allow weak state-run banks to lend again, which contrasts with his predecessor’s efforts to slowly nurse struggling lenders back to health. Das’s decision risks renewing a build-up of bad loans.

“The rapid exemption of state-run banks from the prompt corrective action suggests that Das risks swinging the pendulum too far to the other side," said Priyanka Kishore, head of India and Southeast Asia research at Oxford Economics Ltd. in Singapore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI central bank Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp