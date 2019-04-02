Maruti Suzuki India sales slip as passenger vehicle sales in rough terrain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle (PV) sales continue to remain in tough territory as leading manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported a marginal fall in domestic sales for March, while other OEMs managed to register a marginal increase in sales.

Domestic sales for MSIL declined marginally at 1,47,613 units last month as against 1,48,582 units in the year-ago month, while its overall sales(including exports) declined 1.6 per cent at 1,58,076 units in March.

Despite the headwinds the carmaker has been facing for the past few months, Maruti Suzuki registered its highest ever domestic sales of 1,753,700 units, up 6.1 per cent for the full fiscal.

Riding on the back on multiple new launches, Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger vehicle segment (which includes uitility vehicles, cars and vans) sold 27,646 vehicles in March 2019, registering a growth of 4 per cent. Toyota Kirloskar domestic sales went up to 12,818 units last month, compared to the 12539 vehicles sold in March 2018, registering a growth of 2 per cent.