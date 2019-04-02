RBI announces second USD 5 billion dollar-rupee swap

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After an overwhelming response to its $5-billion US dollar-Rupee swap on March 26, Reserve Bank of India has announced a second such auction on April 23.

Market participants too were expecting RBI to come up with a couple of more such auctions as part of its durable liquidity injection measures, and had called it the most innovative instrument RBI had come up with in place of the regular buying of government securities under open market operations (OMO) as a liquidity tool.

The last round received 240 bids for $16.31 billion in the first-of-its-kind swap. Based on the bids received, the cut-off premium was fixed at 776 paise. “The auction cut-off would be based on the premium. The auction would be a multiple-price based auction, i.e., successful bids will get accepted at their respective quoted premium,” RBI said.

“You have to make use of the opportunity right now… I think this is perfectly timed, and this was needed in the system. I think this is net, net very positive,” said DK Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL. The RBI received $16.31 billion in bids for the last swap, out of which it retained $5.02 billion, injecting rupee liquidity of Rs 34,561 crore.

The response has anyway shown the level of dollar availability in the market, which RBI is using to quickly launch a second round of auctions, a forex market observer said.

The RBI swaps the US dollar against the Indian rupee for a fixed period of three years at agreed rates of exchange, with banks bidding for the swap indicating the premium they will pay for the swap.

“The current auction supplied Rs 345.6 billion in fresh INR liquidity, and our expectations of more forex swap auctions (maybe another five auctions in the year ahead) will supply more than half the amount of liquidity likely to drain from currency in circulation,” said Saugata Bhattacharya, senior Vice President, Business and Economic Research, Axis Bank, commenting on the last auction results.

HOW IT IS DONE

The RBI swaps the US dollar against the Indian rupee for a fixed period of three years at agreed rates of exchange, with banks bidding for the swap indicating the premium they will pay for the swap

The current auction supplied I345.6 bn in fresh INR liquidity.