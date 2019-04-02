Home Business

RBI reshuffles lead bank responsibilities post banks merger

The lead bank responsibility in seven districts in Chhattisgarh has been assigned to Bank of Baroda from Dena Bank, the central bank said. 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India has reshuffled lead bank responsibilities in some districts of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka and the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli following the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.

The lead bank responsibility in seven districts in Chhattisgarh has been assigned to Bank of Baroda from Dena Bank, the central bank said. In Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will get SBI as the lead banker in place of Dena Bank. Eight other districts in the state will be deputed to Bank of Baroda from Dena Bank. Three districts in Karnataka go to Bank of Baroda from Vijaya Bank.

