RBI surplus: Jalan panel running behind schedule

HYDERABAD: The Bimal Jalan-led panel determining the extent of RBI’s surplus transfers to the government is running behind schedule. As per the terms of reference signed in January, the panel was supposed to submit its report on the central bank’s Economic Capital Framework (ECF) within 90 days, ie., in April. But now it’s likely to come in May. The RBI board, which meets once every two months, has deferred its April meeting and is now slated to convene on May 21 in Chennai. The last meeting was held in February.

“It’s likely that the report will be a little delayed and may be submitted in May,” a source said. The reasons for the delay are two-fold. One, because the panel couldn’t meet as planned due to the health issues of one of the members, and two, due to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The panel will first submit its report to the RBI board and then it’ll be determined if it’s appropriate to submit the same to the government due to the Code of Conduct,” he said. According to another source, it (Code of Conduct) may or may not prevent RBI from submitting the report to the government. He added that the panel will make a formal request seeking time extension.

Led by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan, and including another high-profile former central banker, Rakesh Sharma, government representatives and two Reserve Bank of India board members, the panel was tasked with determining the extent of profits to be apportioned to RBI reserves, besides looking at the existing surplus, if any, as part of contingency reserves currently hovering at `2.3 lakh crore.

In 1998, RBI adopted the V Subrahmanyam group’s recommendation to achieve contingency reserves at 12 per cent of total assets by 2005. However, barring four years, i.e., FY02, FY03, FY09 and FY10, when reserves stood at a kissing distance of 11.7, 11.7, 11.9 and 11.3 per cent of total assets, respectively, the remaining 16 years it was below and around 10 per cent.

THE SORE POINT

Among the sore points was the fact that the RBI has surplus reserves, accounting for about 28 per cent of total assets. But within reserves, it’s the currency and gold revaluation fund (at over I6.9 crore), which has the lion’s share.

It’s unclear if the committee will consider past unrealised gains, but it will likely study contingency reserves and the extent of reserves Reserve Bank of India should hold and transfer to the government.

Many central banks hold anywhere between 2-3 per cent of total assets as a contingency fund, while the Reserve Bank of India’s stands at 7.05 per cent.