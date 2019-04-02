‘Try if you can to work with your smartest friends’

Preet Bharara By

BENGALURU : My tenth day as US Attorney was a Sunday. I was sitting in my office in jeans and a T-shirt, catching up on the voluminous weekly summary of criminal cases my unit chiefs put together regularly, when my deputy, Boyd Johnson, unexpectedly walked in with one of our fraud unit supervisors, John Hillebrecht. “John needs to talk to you,” he said. “We have a situation.”

Let me pause to mention that I was blessed to have outstanding deputies throughout my tenure as U.S. Attorney. Boyd, my first, was one of my oldest and dearest friends, whom I pro- moted from corruption chief to deputy U.S. Attorney on my first day in the new job. Tall, athletic, and likable, Boyd is a keenly intuitive lawyer and an energetic and inspiring leader.

We had worked together twice before, in private practice and at SDNY. I trust him like a brother. He was now my guide these first few days and weeks in office. Quick practice point: try if you can to work with your best and smartest friends in life.After Boyd left, for four years my deputy was Richard Zabel.

Rich was basically the smartest guy in the building. He was simultaneously down-to-earth and possessed of a kind of profes- sorial élan. He spoke French and wrote fiction, sported a goatee, and quoted literature. He was an exacting supervisor, a surgical editor, and a priceless confidant. He’s the kind of person, for me at least, that after a week you feel you’ve known your whole life. Moreover, Rich remains the only person I have ever sung to in public, at his farewell dinner. That’s all I will say about that.

For my last couple of years in office, Joon Kim was the deputy. Joon is an overachieving product of Exeter, Stanford, and Harvard. He is understated and brilliant, and I lured him back to public service from a seven-figure salary at Cleary Gottlieb.Joon’s humor masks a deep idealism. Few people make me laugh as hard as Joon. He was by my side when I was fired and was truly outstanding as acting U.S. Attorney.

The point of this aside is to say that no leader does the job alone. Everything is a partnership, and if you don’t choose your teammates well, all hell will break loose.

Back to the situation, which was this: The FBI had very recently begun investigating an Iranian American named Has- san Nemazee for potential large-scale bank fraud. Just a few days earlier, Citibank had notified the FBI of its belief that Nemazee had, based on lies about collateral, fraudulently obtained a loan of $74.9 million. This was not a national security matter. There was no impending danger. So why the Sunday emergency?

The urgency was that, as sometimes happens, a suspect makes highly inconvenient travel plans. Hassan Nemazee was booked on a flight, that very evening, out of Newark Liberty International Airport to Rome, Italy. When a criminal target decides to leave the jurisdiction, the same question always presents itself:

Is it a legitimate short-term business trip from which he will return, or is he hinked up and fleeing? Or might he be on alert while out of country and choose not to come back, leaving us with not only a fugitive on our hands but also egg on our faces?

This is always delicate. To be fair, the reverse sometimes happens too. Defendants are lost who flee abroad, sure, but unsuspecting criminals, charged under seal, sometimes fly into the United States and face prompt arrest. This was true, for example, of an Iranian gold trader named Reza Zarrab, whose sealed indictment ruined his family visit to Disney World. As far as the overall balance sheet of justice is concerned, though no such records are kept, the travel lottery is probably a bit of a wash.

Excerpted with permission from Doing Justice : A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment and the Rule of Law, Bloomsbury India.