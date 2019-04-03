Home Business

Another rate cut in the offing as growth engine slows down

Headline inflation has remained benign, largely due to food inflation, while core inflation too has been gradually moderating, albeit, at a slower pace.

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

In February, when RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das chaired his first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review, markets hoped that rate cuts would be back on the table, even if it was on the table’s edge.

Not one to disappoint, Das not only reduced key policy rates by 25 basis points (bps), but also delivered another dollop, abandoning the central bank’s hawkish stance and opening up room for a rate easing cycle.

Amid slowing domestic growth and given the Governor’s dovish leanings, markets and policy watchers are now certain that another rate cut is coming on Thursday, with some even taking a wild guess of 50 bps. While Das may or may not be that generous, analysts caution that retail inflation, widening CAD and tight liquidity may throw a spanner in the works.

“We now think a 25 basis points cut is likely in the April meeting. Our thinking is driven by three factors: continued weakness in economic activity, still benign inflation and soft global growth, and a dovish Fed,” Goldman Sachs said in a report.

Headline inflation has remained benign, largely due to food inflation, while core inflation too has been gradually moderating, albeit, at a slower pace. In February, RBI revised the inflation forecast down to 2.8 per cent in Q4 FY19, which analysts expect to be breached again on the downside. Tight domestic liquidity may also take a toll on domestic growth and given that global central banks have turned accommodative considering faltering global growth and undershooting inflation, the MPC may see room for monetary easing.

As it is, transmission of February’s 25 bps repo rate cut is yet to materialise with banks passing on a piffling 5-10 bps reduction to customers last month. One of the factors they blamed this on was tight liquidity, visible in the high credit-deposit ratio and elevated corporate bond spreads. As such, in a tight liquidity scenario, transmission of another rate reduction will be further delayed.

“Transmission of any policy rate cut is a different ball game. The banking system’s credit-deposit ratio is elevated, corporate bond spreads are yet to ease meaningfully and NBFCs are still reluctant to lend. And this despite RBI’s outsized liquidity injections in recent months. In this regard, Mint Street’s actions/guidance on liquidity will be closely watched in the upcoming policy review,” noted brokerage Kotak Institutional Securities.

Das’ first MPC meeting was held at a time when the system was fraught with volatile core inflation, which continues to remain dangerously above the MPC’s 4 per cent target. Core inflation excludes food and fuel prices and is considered a realistic measure of price stability. All through 2018, this indicator hovered between 5 and 6 per cent.

Still, the committee may take comfort in headline CPI, which has been behaving gently for over 5-6 consecutive months. Retail inflation also happens to be the committee’s anchor target and if Das and team decide to spur growth, household consumption and corporate credit growth, even a 50 bps cut may not appear out of the ordinary. For now.

Case for a cut

  • Headline inflation has remained benign, largely due to food inflation, while core inflation too has been gradually moderating, albeit, at a slower pace

  • In February, RBI revised the inflation forecast down to 2.8 per cent in Q4 FY19, which analysts expect to be breached again on the downside

  • Tight domestic liquidity may also take a toll on domestic growth. Given that global central banks have turned accommodative considering faltering global growth and undershooting inflation, the MPC may see room for monetary easing

  • As it is, transmission of the repo rate cut made by the central bank in February is yet to be passed  on properly by Indian banks to their customers

Why transmission is low

One of the factors banks blamed the low transmission of rate cuts on was the tight liquidity situation, visible in the high credit-deposit ratio and elevated corporate bond spreads. As such, in a tight liquidity scenario, transmission of another rate reduction will be further delayed, say experts

