Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits, to join Sequoia’s ‘Surge’ development team

Rajan Anandan, who is also an angel investor, will join the leadership team at Sequoia, which currently has six other managing directors, to focus on developing 'Surge'.

Google India VP Rajan Anandan

Google India VP Rajan Anandan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There’s a change of guard at the helm of Google’s southeast Asia operations. Rajan Anandan, vice-president (southeast Asia and India), Google, will bid adieu by the end of this month to join Sequoia Capital India as a managing director. Vikas Agnihotri, country director (sales), will replace him in the interim.

“We are grateful to Anandan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall Internet ecosystem in India and southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures,” said Scott Beaumont, president, Google Asia Pacific.

Anandan, who is also an angel investor, will join the leadership team at Sequoia, which currently has six other managing directors, to focus on developing “Surge”. Surge is a scale-up programme for start-ups in India and southeast Asia.

“Anandan’s deep understanding of technology, significant operating expertise and track record of growing tech businesses across the region will help ‘Surge’ founders scale and build the transformational businesses of tomorrow,” said Shailendra J Singh, managing director at Sequoia.

Before joining Google in 2011, Rajan led Microsoft and Dell in India and was earlier a partner at McKinsey & Co in Chicago.

“8 amazing years. 850million internet users across India and SEA. Many billions of revenue and fastest growing region in the world. Incredible team that thinks big and executes superbly,” Rajan tweeted on his departure.

