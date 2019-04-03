Home Business

Government permits import of feed grade maize at concessional import duty of 15 per cent for poultry sector

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Wednesday permitted import of feed grade maize at a concessional import duty of 15 per cent with a view to meet the shortage of the poultry feed in the country.

The import of up to one lakh tonne feed grade maize will be allowed on actual user condition.

"Keeping in view the urgency, the feed grade maize is proposed to be imported under TRQ (tariff rate quota)" with certain relaxations and conditions, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.

It said applications are invited from state trading enterprises for import of feed-grade maize (corn) under the TRQ scheme at 15 per cent customs duty and meant only for actual users. It added that the import for the trading purpose is not allowed.

This decision was taken after the government received many representations from the poultry sector, highlighting an unprecedented shortage of feed grade maize mainly because of draught, pest attack and a significant reduction in cultivable areas, the DGFT said.

They have requested for allowing the imports under zero duty TRQ. It said as corns are classified under the same trade nomenclature, wherein basic customs duty is 60 per cent, the import of feed grade maize becomes cost-prohibitive.

It also said "import under TRQ (5 lakh tonne) is temporarily under suspension due to an order of Hon'ble High Court of Hyderabad vide its order dated 31/12/2014".

The poultry sector has requested to separately classify feed grade maize from the pop-corn grade maize and allow its import under TRQ. "The process of separate classification has been initiated," it added.

