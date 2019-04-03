Intel strengthens product portfolio to tap into India data centre market

Home Business

By PTI

BENGALURU: Chip-maker Intel Wednesday announced the expansion of its product portfolio in India as it looks to tap into the data centre market in India with focus on new-age technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G.

The new portfolio of data-centric solutions consist of second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel Optane DC memory and storage solutions, as well as software and platform technologies to help customers extract more value from their data, Intel India Vice President and MD (Sales and Marketing Group) Prakash Mallya said.

"These latest data center solutions target a wide range of use cases within cloud computing, network infrastructure and intelligent edge applications, and support high-growth workloads, including AI and 5G," he told reporters.

Intel's data centre solutions target server, network, storage, internet of things (IoT) applications and workstations. The enhanced portfolio of products will help Intel's data-centric strategy to pursue a USD 300 billion data-driven market opportunity.

"We recognise the tremendous opportunity for continued data-led transformation in India. Our data-centric strategy is closely aligned to growing demands across enterprises, government, cloud/SaaS players, communications service providers, start-ups and system integrators in the country," Mallya said.

In India, early adopters of the new data-centric product portfolio include CtrlS, Wipro and Zoho.

Additionally, hardware and software ecosystem players like Acer, Cisco, Dell, Lenovo and SAP have solutions to enable customers to deploy these new products.

Enterprise data is distributed across products, machines and people and no longer just resides in transaction systems, SAP Indian Subcontinent Vice President (Digital Core) Subramanian Anantha Padmanabhan said.

"Corporate India needs a platform to process and analyse live data that enables business decisions to be made on a real time basis, a requirement in today's digital economy," Padmanabhan said.

With this collaboration, Intel and SAP aim to deliver a customer experience that unlocks enormous value and delivers breakthrough performance optimised for the real world, he added.

