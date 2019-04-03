Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBI tussle drags on as court adjourns hearing

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

The ongoing legal battle between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank will stand the test of the time and throw clarity on whether the regulator is empowered to issue ownership directions to private banks.

Unlike public sector banks, private lenders are incorporated as regular entities under the Companies Act, 1956 and are mandated to comply with the corporate governance norms prescribed by markets watchdog SEBI. Separately, as per reports, the RBI is considering setting up a panel to look into ownership issues of private lenders, though there has been no official word yet.

In December 2018, Kotak not only challenged RBI’s direction to reduce its promoter shareholding as prescribed, it also contested the regulator’s role, insisting that under Section 12 and 12b of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI wasn’t empowered to “issue directions to banks to reduce their promoter shareholding or otherwise contemplate reduction of shareholding of any person in a bank.”

On Monday, the two-judge bench at the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing to April 22. Both the petitioner (Kotak) and the respondent (RBI) are fighting it out with the former arguing that the regulator was unfairly creating an impression that the promoter’s interest was being furthered through the petition. Uday Kotak, vice chairman and MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank currently owns nearly 30 per cent in the lender.

As per RBI’s banking licensing norms, a private bank’s promoter holding should be brought down to 40 per cent within three years of operations, 20 per cent within 10 years and 15 per cent within 15 years. Last August, Kotak proposed to issue non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares to reduce its promoter’s stake to 19.7 per cent, worth Rs 500 crore at Rs 5 a piece, which the RBI shot down arguing that preference shares don’t comprise core equity and help promoters retain voting rights.

Typically, stake dilution is done by issuing fresh equity shares, by selling promoter shares or through acquisitions, but Kotak’s beef with the central bank’s diktat is that reducing promoter shareholding amounts to raising huge capital not warranted for its business and growth, and would be detrimental to stakeholders including non-promoter shareholders. RBI, however, insists that stake reduction is essential to prevent concentration of power, to which Kotak suggested that by diluting stake it’ll ensure that voting power is not concentrated in the hands of a single group.

In the past, Uday Kotak has exercised multiple options to pare his 45 per cent stake like buying out ING Vysya in 2014, selling a stake to GIC and issuing new shares, which together reduced his shareholding to 30 per cent in five years. Though the court has refused to stay the RBI directive in the past, the central bank hasn’t imposed punitive action awaiting the final verdict.