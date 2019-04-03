Markets in green: Sensex up 180 points, Nifty at 11,745
The Sensex of the BSE opened at 39,167.05 points and touched a high of 39,234.56 and a low of 39,141.09 after closing at 39,056.65 on Tuesday.
MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.
The Sensex is trading at 39,237.34 up by 180.69 points or 0.46 per cent.
On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,735.30 after closing at 11,713.20. It is trading at 11,745.05 in the morning.