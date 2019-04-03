NTPC's Vindhyachal Thermal Power Plant generated highest-ever 37,538 million units in 2018-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned power giant NTPC said Wednesday that its Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station generated record 37,538.97 million units (MUs) in 2018-19.

The plant, with an installed capacity of 4,760 MW, was able to surpass its previous best of 37,496 MUs generated in 2017-18 through enhanced operational efficiency, a company statement said.

According to the statement, after achieving an annual plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of 90.03 per cent against the national average of 60.85 per cent for coal-fired thermal power stations, the plant has further been able to attain a leadership position, recording the second-best PLF among NTPC stations.

Although having a large fleet of 13 units (6x210 MW and 7x500 MW) in operation, the plant has consistently been able to maintain a plant availability of 90 per cent plus for the past 10 years.

The plant has undertook efforts for environment conservation, synonymous with NTPC's vision.

It has successfully operationalised the country's first 100 per cent FGD (flue-gas desulfurization) in its Unit 13 of 500 MW, helping bring down sulphur oxide levels, while simultaneously started retrofitting FGD in 4X500 MW units, and is at the award stage for remaining units.

Further, to reduce nitrogen oxide, work for combustion modification in boiler has been awarded for 5X500 MW units.