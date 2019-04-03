The Heartfulness Way: How our emotional and thought patterns shape our lives

By Online MI

Heartfulness is a fusion of ancient wisdom and modern science into a daily practice that can transform a person from the inside out. The techniques are simple and effective. They connect heart and mind, enabling a person to live in balance, harmoniously integrating the spiritual and material aspects of life.

What if we could transform our old patterns of behaviour – those knee-jerk reactions to people, places and situations? What if we could replace the old patterns with healthy positive behaviours? Heartfulness creates greater self-mastery and transforms us for the better.

Regular Heartfulness Meditation leads to a calm and peaceful mind where unwanted thoughts and feelings cease to trouble us. We create the internal heart space to choose how we react to those situations and challenges we face in our everyday lives.

Regular Heartfulness Mental Detox is used to remove the mental and emotional complexities and heaviness at the end of each day. Just as we take a bath to clean the physical body, we use this practice to clean the mind and heart. It releases the heavy burdens of past impressions and conditioning.

How our emotional and thought patterns play a vital role in shaping our life is eloquently explained in a very simple terminology in this video by Joshua Pollock: https://youtu.be/Bjax-vyokU4

Joshua Pollock, the co-author of the #1 bestseller The Heartfulness Way, is an accomplished classical violinist and a meditation trainer from the USA with two Masters degrees from London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama. His worldwide musical performances include multiple collaborations with renowned

A.R. Rahman.

Over a two-year period, the book was inspired by profound discussions Joshua had with Kamlesh Patel, also fondly known as Daaji, the fourth Guide of Heartfulness. Written in a highly readable, conversational style, The Heartfulness Way chronicles a series of illuminating conversations between teacher and

student about the search of a seeker.

Daaji’s latest book, Designing Destiny, is also a bestseller, at #1 in the charts in the non-fiction category since its release in India in early February 2019. It will be released internationally later this year. For more information visit www.designingdestiny.com .

The Heartfulness Institute is a registered charity and non-profit organization providing training in meditation and relaxation in over 130 countries worldwide. There are no fees for the training and practice of Heartfulness, and you are welcome to try it at home, at college, at the office, on the metro and in our

Heartfulness Centres. If you are 16 years and older, you can join a local meditation group and have individual sessions with a certified trainer.

To learn the simple heart-based practices, contact a trainer or a meditation centre near you, by entering your location at https://heartspots.heartfulness.org , or downloading our HeartsApp and contacting a trainer online. To learn more about Heartfulness take a look at https://heartfulness.org.