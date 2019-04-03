Home Business

Trustea verifies 608 million kg of sustainable and safe tea

A rising demand for food safety and sustainable produce is making Trustea increasingly relevant in the Indian context.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trustea, locally developed and owned Indian sustainability code and verification system for the Indian tea sector, announced it has verified 608 million kg of tea till February 2019, which is almost half (46 per cent) of the total tea produced in the country annually.

Trustea supports smallholders and estates in improving the competitiveness of tea gardens by positively influencing the practices and scale of production, farm organisation, processing, new technologies and supply chain development.

“A rising demand for food safety and sustainable produce is making Trustea increasingly relevant in the Indian context. The code ensures long term sustainability of the industry by improving the tea growing practices of the fast-growing smallholder segment and mainstreaming the bought leaf factories and small estates into the sustainability fold,” said Rajesh Bhuyan, Trustea general manager.

Highlighting the need to adopt sustainable practices in the tea sector, S Soundararajan, director of Tea Development at The Tea Board of India, said, “India produces about 1,325 million kg of tea annually, making it the most consumed beverage. Competition in the domestic market, shortage of labour in the plantations and adverse effects of climate change are the major concerns for maintaining tea quality, which is essential for consumer health,” he said.

Trustea has been creating a positive impact by engaging with nearly 49,000 smallholder tea growers, 3 lakh female workers and 2.5 lakh male tea workers and certifying over 460 estates and bought leaf factories for demonstrating progress and improvements under the good agricultural and manufacturing practices of the trusted code.

