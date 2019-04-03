Home Business

World trade will continue to face strong headwinds in 2019-20: WTO

The World Trade Organisation statement came at a time when India is taking various steps to boost exports.

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

WTO logo

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global trade will continue to face strong headwinds this year and in 2020 after growing slowly-than-expected in 2018, due to rising trade tensions and increased economic uncertainty, the WTO said Tuesday.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) statement came at a time when India is taking various steps to boost exports.

Slowdown in global trade could impact India's exports. "WTO economists expect merchandise trade volume growth to fall to 2.6 per cent in 2019  down from 3 per cent in 2018. Trade growth could then rebound to 3 per cent in 2020; however, this is dependent on an easing of trade tensions," it said in a statement.

The preliminary estimate of 3 per cent for world trade growth in 2018 is below the WTO's recent forecast of 3.9 per cent issued last September, it added.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said that with trade tensions running high, no one should be surprised by this outlook.

"Trade cannot play its full role in driving growth when we see such high levels of uncertainty. It is increasingly urgent that we resolve tensions and focus on charting a positive path forward for global trade which responds to the real challenges in today's economy," he said.

India's exports grew by 8.85 per cent to USD 298.47 billion during April-February 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp