Home Business

BEL gets orders worth Rs 23,000 crore

State-run defence firm Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has reported a provisional turnover of over `10,000 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19 (FY19), clocking in a revenue of `11,700 crore.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

State-run defence firm Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has reported a provisional turnover of over `10,000 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19 (FY19), clocking in a revenue of `11,700 crore. It also announced this week that it has acquired orders worth a whopping `23,200 crore during the financial year. The increase in revenue stands at 16 per cent year on year, compared to the `10,085 crore recorded during the previous fiscal year. “BEL’s order book as on April 1 is `51,600 crore,” the company said in a statement. 

According to the firm, the year’s record all-time high order acquisition of `23,200 crore saw major orders for some of the firm’s high-tech products and projects like “Long Range Surface to Air Missile System, Kerala-Fibre Optics Network (KFON), Smart City Projects, Integrated Perimeter Security Solution (IPSS), Weapon Repair Facility for Naval Ships, Naval Airfield Integrated Security System (NAISS), etc.”

Some of the firm’s flagship projects executed during FY19 are the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), TI Sights, Schilka Upgrade, Tropo Upgrade, Integrated Communication System (ICS), Long Range Surface to Air Missile System (LRSAM), Ground Based EW System, L-70 Gun Upgrade, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). 

Meanwhile, BEL achieved exports of $21.87 million, exporting products like Coastal Surveillance System Spares, Acoustic Test Facility, CoMPASS, Cable Looms, Electro Mechanical parts etc. “BEL strives to attain self reliance through enhanced indigenisation activities, expansion and modernisation, outsourcing to Indian industries especially the SME sector etc,” said BEL CMD M V Gowtama.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp