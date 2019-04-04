BEL gets orders worth Rs 23,000 crore

By Express News Service

State-run defence firm Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has reported a provisional turnover of over `10,000 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19 (FY19), clocking in a revenue of `11,700 crore. It also announced this week that it has acquired orders worth a whopping `23,200 crore during the financial year. The increase in revenue stands at 16 per cent year on year, compared to the `10,085 crore recorded during the previous fiscal year. “BEL’s order book as on April 1 is `51,600 crore,” the company said in a statement.

According to the firm, the year’s record all-time high order acquisition of `23,200 crore saw major orders for some of the firm’s high-tech products and projects like “Long Range Surface to Air Missile System, Kerala-Fibre Optics Network (KFON), Smart City Projects, Integrated Perimeter Security Solution (IPSS), Weapon Repair Facility for Naval Ships, Naval Airfield Integrated Security System (NAISS), etc.”

Some of the firm’s flagship projects executed during FY19 are the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), TI Sights, Schilka Upgrade, Tropo Upgrade, Integrated Communication System (ICS), Long Range Surface to Air Missile System (LRSAM), Ground Based EW System, L-70 Gun Upgrade, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Meanwhile, BEL achieved exports of $21.87 million, exporting products like Coastal Surveillance System Spares, Acoustic Test Facility, CoMPASS, Cable Looms, Electro Mechanical parts etc. “BEL strives to attain self reliance through enhanced indigenisation activities, expansion and modernisation, outsourcing to Indian industries especially the SME sector etc,” said BEL CMD M V Gowtama.