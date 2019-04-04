Home Business

BSNL chairman Anupam Shrivastava says no lay-offs or cut in retirement age

Anupam Shrivastava's assertion comes amidst a media report that said the PSU was planning to axe 54,000 employees.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Public sector telecom carrier BSNL has said there is no plan to effect any lay-offs in the company, as well as any move to reduce the retirement age although an attractive VRS is underway for "willing" employees.

"Turnaround of BSNL being devised by DoT and BSNL includes allotment of 4G spectrum and offering lucrative VRS to willing staff. Reduction of retirement age or laying off employees is not at all being considered. BSNL denies any such media appearances in this regard," CMD of BSNL Anupam Shrivastava has tweeted.

ALSO READ: PMO, DoT discuss financial package for BSNL, MTNL

His assertion comes amidst a media report that said the PSU was planning to axe 54,000 employees and there is a plan to reduce retirement age from 60 to 58 years.

The Department of Telecommunications, meanwhile, has sought the Election Commission's approval to draft a cabinet note for the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's Voluntary Retirement Scheme and has sent the 4G administrative spectrum proposals to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for discussion and recommendations on allocation, quantum and price.

BSNL, which has faced turbulent times in the heat of competition, might in the next few months start 4G LTE services, which would shore up its revenues and subscribers base and a Rs 6,353 crore VRS package targeting 50 years and above employees that might result in significant HR bill reduction from the current Rs 900 crore a month.

BSNL has 1.76 lakh employees, which have been mostly from the DoT employees at the time of creation of BSNL and its wage cost is 55-60 per cent of the revenue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL Anupam Shrivastava

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp