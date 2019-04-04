Equity markets end lower after investors book profits on anticipated RBI rate cut

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

Equities markets edged lower after the anticipated 25 basis points (0.25 per cent) policy rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India. The markets had already priced in the possibility of such a cut, and the disappointment came in from the RBI sticking to its “neutral” stance. While an explicit “accommodative” stance would have brought cheer, “neutral” keeps the option of further easing if growth slows, or a hike in case inflation doesn’t stay low.

“The RBI’s 25BPS repo rate cut, as well as, the RBI’s decision to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance was largely in line with market expectations. However, the downward revision on GDP growth and

CPI inflation forecast indicates some caution from the regulator.” Said Lalitabh Shrivastawa, AVP, Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.



The clarification from the RBI on a fresh circular for resolution of stressed assets and the liquidity boosting measure of giving bank to reckon an additional 2 per cent of G-Secs within the mandatory SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) are seen as positive for the banking sector.

After having moved sharply over the past weeks, the post policy press conference witnessed profit booking. Markets would now move on to looking at the corporate earnings and the growth prospects. While momentum of portfolio inflows can keep the markets going, growth concerns could come back to haunt.



“So long as the Fed and ECB remain dovish, more flows can be expected into the market, which can impart resilience to the market. However, high valuation of markets remain an area of concern," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



BSE Sensex closed at 38,684, down 192 points or 0.5 per cent, and NSE Nifty at 11,598, down 46 points or 0.39 per cent.



The rupee fell as much as 1 per cent, the most since January 2 to 69.1338 to a dollar as per Bloomberg data, though recovering later from the lows.