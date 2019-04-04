Fresh debt restructuring plan now RBI’s call

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Supreme Court scrapped the controversial RBI circular, the Central government on Wednesday said it will wait for the RBI to come up with an alternative debt resolution mechanism in consultation with various stakeholders.

The apex court on Tuesday quashed the circular RBI issued on February 12, 2018, which mandates banks to refer defaulters with Rs 2,000 crore or more in loans to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) beyond a 180-day period.

The court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 35AA of the Banking Regulation Act, which empowers the Centre to act, either directly or by directing RBI to take action against defaulters. The government, however, said that it would first wait for the RBI’s response to the decision.

“We will wait for RBI to initiate the process of issuing a fresh circular in consultation with various stakeholders including banks and power companies. We expect that they (RBI) would initiate the process after the monetary policy meeting,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication.

Though RBI has as yet not made any comments or revealed its plans, officials said they expect the central bank to come up with a scheme around the time it announces its monetary policy on April 4.

Reacting to the circular, NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said that the government and the Reserve Bank will have to bring in a new set of regulations to ensure that borrowers repay their debt on time.

Officials from the Department of Financial Services said that even though the Supreme Court has scrapped the February 12 circular, it will not have an adverse impact on the resolution process as there is already an inter-creditor agreement in place, which prohibits dissenting creditors from making an easy exit.

The agreement, based on recommendations from the Sunil Mehta Committee, which was set up last year to examine the stressed assets of banks, says that if 66 per cent of lenders by value agree to a resolution plan, it would be binding on all lenders. So far, 38 lenders have signed the inter-creditor agreement and more are expected to sign it in the coming weeks.