Home Business

Fresh debt restructuring plan now RBI’s call

Government to wait for central bank to work out a new mechanism; RBI decision likely with monetary policy on April 4

Published: 04th April 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bak of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after Supreme Court scrapped the controversial RBI circular, the Central government on Wednesday said it will wait for the RBI to come up with an alternative debt resolution mechanism in consultation with various stakeholders.

The apex court on Tuesday quashed the circular RBI issued on February 12, 2018, which mandates banks to refer defaulters with Rs 2,000 crore or more in loans to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) beyond a 180-day period.

The court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 35AA of the Banking Regulation Act, which empowers the Centre to act, either directly or by directing RBI to take action against defaulters. The government, however, said that it would first wait for the RBI’s response to the decision.

“We will wait for RBI to initiate the process of issuing a fresh circular in consultation with various stakeholders including banks and power companies. We expect that they (RBI) would initiate the process after the monetary policy meeting,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication.
Though RBI has as yet not made any comments or revealed its plans, officials said they expect the central bank to come up with a scheme around the time it announces its monetary policy on April 4.

Reacting to the circular, NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said that the government and the Reserve Bank will have to bring in a new set of regulations to ensure that borrowers repay their debt on time.

Officials from the Department of Financial Services said that even though the Supreme Court has scrapped the February 12 circular, it will not have an adverse impact on the resolution process as there is already an inter-creditor agreement in place, which prohibits dissenting creditors from making an easy exit.

The agreement, based on recommendations from the Sunil Mehta Committee, which was set up last year to examine the stressed assets of banks, says that if 66 per cent of lenders by value agree to a resolution plan, it would be binding on all lenders. So far, 38 lenders have signed the inter-creditor agreement and more are expected to sign it in the coming weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp