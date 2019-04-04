Home Business

GRSE hits century, delivers 100th ship to naval forces

The vessel delivered on Saturday was a landing craft utility (LCU), boasting a top speed of 15 knots (27.78 km) per hour.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has become the first shipyard to make and deliver 100 warships to Indian naval forces, handing over the 100th vessel to the naval authorities on Saturday last week. The 58-year-old defence public sector undertaking makes vessels for both the Indian Navy and the Indian and Mauritius Coast Guards.

The vessel delivered on Saturday was a landing craft utility (LCU), boasting a top speed of 15 knots (27.78 km) per hour. Each unit can accommodate 216 personnel and is equipped with two close range naval guns to provide artillery support during landing operations. It is an amphibious vessel that can transport and deploy main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore. Currently, these units are based at the Andaman and Nicobar Naval Command and can be used in a variety of situations such as search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands. 

On the same day, GRSE also handed over its 99th warship to the Indian Coast Guard: advanced fast patrol vessel (FPV) ICGS Priyadarshini. The shipbuilder is currently executing an order for five FPVs for the Coast Guard of which the ICGS Priyadarshini is the first to be delivered. The LCU, however, was the sixth among eight such vessels the Indian Navy has placed orders for.

“GRSE has built the largest number of ships for the Indian Navy, with 67 of the 100 handed over to the naval forces,” said GRSE CMD V K Saxena. These include frigates, missile corvettes, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, fleet tankers, landing ship tank, landing craft utility, survey vessels, offshore patrol vessels and fast attack craft.

Currently, the PSU is executing orders worth `21,700 crore and expects that its present order book would go up to over `27,000 crore with the signing of a `5,500 crore contract for making eight warships. “Currently, 14 ships across five projects including four large survey vessels are under construction. Hopefully, we should be signing a `5,500 crore contract for supplying eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft in the next one month,” Saxena added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp