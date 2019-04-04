Hindustan Aeronautics sees 6 per cent revenue increase in FY19

By Express News Service

State-run defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited announced this week that it has recorded a turnover of over `19,400 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019. The corresponding figure for the previous year (FY2017-18)was `18,284 crore.

According to the company’s statement, it has posted a revenue growth in excess of 6 per cent for the financial year compared to 3.8 per cent during 2017-18. “The performance of the company in 2018-19 has encouraged us to focus more on design and development of indigenous products and technologies, develop aerospace and defence manufacturing eco-system and to be more dedicated towards meeting the current and future requirements of customers,” said R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL.

“This strategy will also help HAL to be on the growth track in meeting the expectations of the shareholders,” he added. Meanwhile, HAL said that it produced 41 new aircraft/helicopters and 98 new engines, and has carried out overhauls of 213 aircraft/helicopters and 540 engines in FY2018-19.