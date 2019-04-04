Home Business

India's spend on R&D low, ecosystem changing now: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman

Kumar also said there is no joint collaboration between CSIR labs and private labs in India which needs to be looked at.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Thursday said the country's expenditure on research and development (R&D) remains low and, however, the current government is changing the ecosystem.

"We are still a sub-1 per cent research and development (R&D) community. That's the expenditure that we have of the GDP in our R&D. We need to do more towards that," Kumar said at the concluding session of Annual India Symposium on Science & Society organised by the Niti Aayog and Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute (LMSAI) at Harvard University here.

Kumar also said there is no joint collaboration between CSIR labs and private labs in India which needs to be looked at.

Another question that needs to be asked is why our industries invest low on R&D, he added.

"But from this government side, I am happy to share that the ecosystem is changing. There is a positive change led by the government. There is a new focus and emphasis towards science and technology.

"And I think, I now know there is a new focus on biotechnology for river cleaning. There is a new initiative that is coming up with some malaria vaccine. New buzz in developing in science and technology in this country," he said.

Initiatives such as Atal Tinkering Labs at the school levels are among the steps to foster innovation and inculcate the skills of students, he said.

Kumar said the gap between various stakeholders in the science and technology space needs to be bridged and interaction between the scientific community in India needs to be deepened with that globally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R&D NITI Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp